NEW BETHLEHEM – Recent street paving work in New Bethlehem apparently brought out the worst in some people, as local crews said they were forced to deal with more than just abusive summer heat.
“I’ve just never seen anything like it,” New Bethlehem Borough maintenance supervisor Roger Hilliard told borough council members last week.
He said that while the paving was being done along Penn Street, crews were greeted by some motorists with yelling, cursing and total defiance of the barricades that were placed to prevent vehicles from driving on the newly blacktopped street.
“People moved the barricades,” Hilliard said, adding that one trucker drove over the fresh asphalt that was still hot. He said that attempts are being made to have that driver’s insurance pay for repairs to the new street surface.
Hilliard said that because of how hot the temperature was that day, it created issues with the already hot asphalt, requiring more time for it to cool down properly before it could be driven on without damaging the surface. He said that in the end, local firefighters had to be brought in to hose down the street in order for it to cool faster.
Nevertheless, Hilliard told borough officials that he has never seen people get so angry and lash out at workers.
“You’re actually in danger out there,” he said. “You don’t even want to work out there.”
He recommended that in the future, a police presence may be needed at street work sites.
“We all made it through it, and I’m a happy camper — until next year,” Hilliard said.
Also at the borough council meeting on Aug. 17, Hilliard told members that people dumping garbage and bagged brush was creating other problems at a site at the edge of the New Bethlehem Cemetery.
While borough residents are permitted to dump unbagged leaves and brush at the location, Hilliard said garbage is being left, and bagged brush is not permitted.
“We had a big mess there,” he said, recommending the placement of a video camera at the site in order to record license plate numbers and other information about the people illegally dumping items there.
The council agreed to investigate possible camera options for the site, and authorized up to $500 for the project.
In related business, the council also approved a $900 payment to Beamer Enterprises for the placement of a video camera at the intersection of Wood and Penn streets.
“I think it’s worthwhile because we’ve had a number of accidents there, plus we have the truck issues,” council member Sandy Mateer said.