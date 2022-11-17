RIMERSBURG – A 49-year-old Rimersburg man is facing drug-related charges stemming from an incident on Sept. 30 at 6:45 p.m. along Chestnut Street in Rimersburg.
Stephen George Weaver was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana and disorderly conduct.
According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department responded to a home along the 500 Block of Chestnut Street for an alleged drug incident. At the scene, police spoke with an unidentified woman who explained that she witnessed Weaver leave his apartment and drop a plastic baggie containing what appeared to be marijuana on the ground at Cherry Run Estates.
Police retrieved the bag and confirmed that it contained a green, leafy substance “that looked and smelled like marijuana.”
Video surveillance from the apartment complex shows the baggie falling out of Weaver’s hoodie pocket as he was walking, reports state.
During an interview on Oct. 14, Weaver allegedly refused to admit that he had the drugs that had fallen from his pocket.
Charges were filed Nov. 10 by SCCRP Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.