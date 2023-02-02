CLARION – The Drug Free Coalitions of Armstrong, Indiana and Clarion counties will host a virtual presentation titled “Song for Charlie” on Feb. 10 to raise public awareness about illegally made fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid.
DEA officials report a dramatic rise in the number of counterfeit pills containing at least 2mg of fentanyl, which is considered a deadly dose. Drug traffickers are using fake pills to exploit the opioid crisis and prescription drug misuse. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States in the most recent 12-month reporting period, the most ever recorded. Fentanyl, the synthetic opioid most commonly found in counterfeit pills, is the primary driver in this alarming increase in overdose deaths.
After the sudden loss of their son, Charlie, Ed and Mary Ternan created “Song for Charlie” with one goal: to bring awareness to counterfeit prescription pills being sold online targeting young people.
The Song for Charlie event will be held virtually on Feb. 10 from 1 to 2 p.m. It will include facts about fentanyl, current data, counterfeit pill information, signs of overdose, and will cover naloxone availability.
Pre-registration is required for the event at forms.gle/HqU16DXPNc7N5tqS6.