CLARION and FORD CITY – Too often, unused prescription and over the counter (OTC) medications find their way into the wrong hands, which can be dangerous and often tragic. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse and overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.
On Saturday, April 30, Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) will partner with the Clarion County Sheriff Department and the Clarion Mall, and the Ford City Police Department and Klingensmith’s Drugstore to help Clarion and Armstrong County residents safely remove expired or unwanted prescriptions and/or OTC medications from household medicine cabinets.
The events will be held in support of the DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day. AICDAC will also be offering free Naloxone (Narcan) kits at the event. Naloxone is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and is available to anyone.
Events in both counties will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Clarion County event will take place in the parking lot of the former K-Mart store at the Clarion Mall — located at 22631 Route 68, Clarion. The Armstrong County event will be held at Klingensmith’s Drugstore — located at 313 Ford Street, Ford City.
All types of prescription and OTC medications will be accepted in the form of capsule, pill, tablet, patch, liquid or cream. Sharps and syringes will not be accepted due to the potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens.
Participants are encouraged to remove any personal information from bottles or packages before turning the medications over to law enforcement.
The events are anonymous, and all efforts should be made to protect the anonymity of individuals disposing of medications. No questions or requests for identification will be made by law enforcement personnel present.
For more information on the events, call (814) 226-6350 for Clarion County, or (724) 354-2764 for Armstrong County.