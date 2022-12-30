DuBOIS — A New Year’s Eve family-friendly fireworks display, hosted by the DuBois Mall, will help kick off 2023 with a bang.
The event, sponsored by Lifespan Family Services, will start promptly at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (Saturday). Parking is free.
“I wanted a family-friendly community event to take us into the new year,” said DuBois Mall Marketing Coordinator Tabatha Shomo. “We really have been up against it with everything ... 2020 event-wise and 2021. I came into 2022 with an idea to have some new first-time events and this was one of them.”
Shomo said she thinks it will be a nice thing for families and their children to get out before all of the usual New Year’s Eve activities begin.
“Hopefully within the next year or so we’ll be able to find community partners and sponsorships that will allow us to have this event yearly and trying to grow it as well,” she said. “I am very enthusiastic about working with our community to make something a long-standing event.”
Over the last couple of years, Shomo noted that the DuBois Mall has had several nice events with the help of great sponsorships.
The fireworks display is being put on by Starfire Corp. and will last approximately 15 minutes, said Shomo. In case of inclement weather, there will be a rain date of Jan. 1.
Shomo said she should know the day before if the fireworks display needs to be postponed due to weather. She said the fireworks company knows what to look for and the biggest concern would be fog and ice.