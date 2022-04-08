DUBOIS – DuBois Medical Supply, Inc. recently joined Penn Highlands Healthcare as a part of its regional health system.
Having DuBois Medical Supply Company as part of Penn Highlands Healthcare will help ease patients’ transition from inpatient and outpatient care. The company provides an extensive line of products and services patients need for post-discharge to home as well as nursing or assisted living facilities.
DuBois Medical Supply Company is the third durable medical equipment provider within Penn Highlands Healthcare. This addition supports the health system in improving access to durable medical equipment for patients located throughout Northwestern/Central and Southwestern Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands durable medical equipment locations include Brookville, Clearfield, DuBois, Kane, Monongahela and St. Marys.
DuBois Medical Supply Company has a long history in the community and similar to Penn Highlands Healthcare, they strive to provide exceptional care, through excellent quality, service and outcomes. The company developed a reputation for offering a broad selection of products, prompt service and competitive pricing. The company has been serving patients from its current location on Liberty Boulevard in DuBois since 1986 and provides an easy to navigate website with more than 25,000 products for online ordering.