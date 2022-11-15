Clarion – PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45mile per hour with Commercial Vehicles Right Lane Only on Interstate 80 Eastbound and Westbound between Exit 42: PA 38 – EMLENTON and Exit 123: PA 970 Woodland.
PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph. Commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane only.
Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.