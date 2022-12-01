LICKING TWP. – A 32-year-old Rimersburg man was accused of driving under the influence of a controlled substance following an incident on Sept. 17 at approximately 11:45 p.m. along Route 58, just east of Callensburg Borough, in Licking Township.
In addition to two counts of DUI, Zachary Adam Trumbull was charged with one count each of operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license or signed registration, driving a vehicle without a license in hand, failing to notify a name or address change, operating a vehicle with a revoked/suspended license, careless and reckless driving, violating alcohol restrictions and operating a vehicle without rear lights.
While on patrol in the area of Route 58, state police said they observed a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer, driven by Trumbull, traveling east without a rear brake light. A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of routes 58 and 368.
During the stop, Trumbull was able to provide troopers with a valid insurance card and an unsigned registration card, but reportedly said that he did not have a driver’s license because it was suspended.
Police said Trumbull appeared to have bloodshot eyes with dilated pupils, yellow-colored contacts, and a low and raspy voice. White residue was observed in his nostril, which Trumbull claimed as fertilizer.
Initially, Trumbull allegedly denied drinking or taking any drugs, but later admitted to snorting Vicodin for a migraine earlier that morning.
According to court documents, Trumbull showed signs of impairment while completing field sobriety tests, and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to Clarion Hospital where blood test results came back positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Charges were filed Nov. 23 by Trooper Jacob Beers with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.