MONROE TWP. – Dunham’s Sports announced this week that the grand opening of its new store in the Clarion Mall will take place on Friday, Nov. 18.
The new store, located in the former Kmart site at the mall, will bring up to 40 new full-time and part-time jobs to the community. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Company officials said that the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday, Nov. 18 will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the first 50 people to make a purchase will receive a Dunham’s Sports T-shirt. And the first 50 people to make a purchase on Sunday, Nov. 20 will receive a Dunham’s Sports baseball cap.
The Clarion store is the 29th Dunham’s Sports in the state. Dunham’s Sports is one of the largest sporting goods chains in the country, operating more than 240 stores in 24 states. Founded in 1937 as Dunham’s Bait & Tackle, Dunham’s Sports has grown to become a leading full-line sporting goods chain in secondary and tertiary markets in the United States.
The new store will offer expanded footwear and apparel departments; a large hunt, fish, camp and water sports area; and a broad selection of fitness equipment. In addition, Dunham’s Sports will offer an expanded selection of equipment for all team sports from youth through adult, a large golf department, a broad selection of indoor and outdoor games, Go-Carts and Mini-Bikes, work wear, denim, hydration and much more. The store will feature name brands like Under Armour, Carhartt, Yeti, Hydro Flask, Levi’s and many more.