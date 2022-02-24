CLARION – The Clarion County Planning Commission last week granted final approval for the 2,880-square-foot NAPA Automotive Parts Store in Madison Township, and preliminary approval for Clarion County’s first Dunkin’ doughnuts restaurant in Clarion Borough.
Final work on the NAPA land development application by George J. and Donna J. Hobaugh has been completed and the business near Rimersburg is in operation.
Preliminary approval of a land development application by Speedway Auto Park LLC for a proposed 1,712-square-foot Dunkin’ Donuts store on Main Street in Clarion was approved. The former CVS building on the site will be demolished.
Dan Orie, representing the Heartland Restaurant Group, a local developer and operator of Dunkin’ franchises, said an opening date depends on various situations. Once a building permit is issued by Clarion Borough, it usually takes about 12 weeks to open the building.
“A drive-through lane will be 15 feet in width and will have a right-only exit onto State Route 322, Main Street,” Clarion County engineer Kevin Reichard said. “The drive-through lane will surround the building. A total of 16 parking spaces are proposed that are 9 feet by 18 feet in size which complies with the Clarion Borough zoning requirements. The proposed building setbacks comply with Clarion Borough requirements. No modification applications appear needed and copies have been forwarded to Clarion Borough.”
Ingress and egress will both be on Main Street.
Orie offered additional insights into the project: “It’s not owned by Dunkin’ corporate. We are a group that started out in Pittsburgh and we have expanded in a variety of counties. This would be our first opportunity here in Clarion County and we’re excited.
“We are proposing to use essentially our prototype building. We have met with PennDOT and done our traffic studies, so everyone’s comfortable with the ingress and egress.”
Customer seating will also be available inside. Some metered spaces will be removed from Main Street, but 15 parking spaces will be available outside of the store.
“We appreciate all of the support and the turnaround on all of these things,” Orie said.
The commission also granted preliminary and final approval for a minor subdivision application in Clarion Township by Joseph J. and Samantha A. Ferguson.
Also at the meeting, Clarion Borough requested a letter of support for the Clarion Borough Municipal Pool Rehabilitation Project. The commission said a letter of support will be sent.
Commission members attending the meeting in person or via Zoom included chairman Keith Decker of Beaver Township, Hugh Henry of Monroe Township, Eugene E. Metcalf of Piney Township, Fred Anderson of Redbank Township, Matthew Johnson of Perry Township, Roger M. Nulph of New Bethlehem and Tom J. Spence of Elk Township.