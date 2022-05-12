LAWSONHAM – A local Eagle Scout project planned for the Lawsonham area along the Redbank Valley Trail is now in progress, and donations made during today’s (Thursday’s) Redbank Valley Day of Giving can help make the project a reality.
Logan Hicks of Troop 403 in New Bethlehem plans to build a large picnic shelter at the intersection of the Sligo Spur and main trail at Mile 5.8. It will be built on the location of the former Lawsonham train station. Hicks plans to include a cupola on top, reminiscent of the design of the former station.
The Eagle Scout project includes planning, assembling and directing a team to build the project, and raising funds. Hicks has the first two tasks underway and must complete the work by November. Raising funds for the project is the immediate goal.
To help fund the effort with a tax deductible donation, contributions can be made directly to the Redbank Valley Trails Association with a designation for the Lawsonham Project at 419 Arch Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or at www.redbankvalleytrails.org/donations using the PayPal form at the bottom of the page.
Donations can also be dropped off today (May 12) at the New Bethlehem Town Center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for the Day of Giving, or on weekends when the Gallery is open. Donations are also being sought for two memorial picnic tables for placement in the shelter once it is completed.
The Redbank Valley Trails Association welcomes Eagle Scout projects, and several have been done on the trail in past years.
Past Eagle Scout projects include benches and picnic tables added in Hawthorn and near New Bethlehem by Tyler Ortz, landscaped steps to Red Bank Creek at the South Bethlehem/Trail Volunteer Bridge by Quinlan Griffin that solved an erosion problem, and a shelter at Mile 37.4 by Colby George.
Scouts interested in projects should contact RVTA via Facebook, the group’s website or by calling (814) 275-1718.