LAWSONHAM – A new landmark has been added along the Redbank Valley Trail that connects the former railroad corridor’s rich history with its present day status as a regional recreational asset.
Over the past two years, Logan Hicks, a member of Boy Scout Troop 403 of New Bethlehem, has been working to create a public pavilion along the trail which resembles the former train station at Lawsonham.
“We had it planned even before I was a Life Scout,” Hicks said this week while looking over the new addition to the site of the former Allegheny Valley Railroad station where the Redbank Valley Trail converges with the Sligo Spur in Lawsonham.
The pavilion was the end result of Hicks’ Eagle Scout project, an effort that concluded on Oct. 8 — a month shy of Hicks’ 18th birthday and the deadline to complete the work in order to attain Eagle status.
“We finished it just in time,” he said.
The son of his Scout Master Mark Beckett and Melinda Binns, Hicks said he attended Redbank Valley schools until the eighth grade, and is currently a junior at West Shamokin High School near Dayton where he now lives.
He said he has spent 11 years in scouting, and wanted to do something for the trail as his final project for the Eagle Scout rank.
The project started with meetings involving trail officials, including Sandy Mateer, and the development of designs for the new pavilion. He said the trail volunteers made suggestions on the size of the pavilion, along with the colors and the cupola atop the structure that would mimic the one on the original trail station that sat in the same location.
From there, Hicks said he worked with Marshal Whitmer Lumber and Hilltop Roofing, which both supported the project with discounts on materials to build the pavilion.
Then the fundraising began, eventually raising around $5,000 for the work.
Hicks said that a large portion of the money needed was donated on the Redbank Valley Day of Giving, with Mateer helping the cause significantly.
With the materials purchased, Hicks said the pavilion was first built off site.
“We pre-built this in our garage,” he said, noting that they painted and sanded the structure before taking it apart, labeling all the parts and eventually transporting them to the site.
Meanwhile, Hicks said it took about two days to clear decades of brush, dirt and debris from the site, revealing one of the original concrete pads upon which the train station was built.
With the November deadline approaching, and nearly two years of work already put in, Hicks said he and his father, along with seven people who work with his dad and have construction experience, gathered at the site on Oct. 8 and put the pavilion together in a day’s work.
“It was like a puzzle,” he said of reassembling the already numbered pieces. “We took the tractor and just stacked it one by one.”
While there are some finishing touches Hicks said he hopes to complete in the near future, they just wanted to get the main project completed before the Boy Scout-imposed deadline of his 18th birthday.
Now, Hicks said, he hopes the new pavilion will not only offer trail users a nice place for picnics, but also remind people of the area’s railroad past.
“We tried to base it on what it looked like in the picture,” he said of the image that can be found on the historic marker nearby along the trail.
According to the marker, the Sligo Branch was completed in 1874, and passenger rail service was available along the route until 1941.
While the work is complete, Hicks said he has filed all the necessary paperwork in order to be considered for his Eagle Scout Award, and will have to take part in a meeting before he can officially claim the title.
He also said he wants to host a party at the site to thank all those who supported the project over the past two years.
In addition to school and scouting, Hicks said he works at Taco Bell in Kittanning and plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania to become a cyber security engineer.