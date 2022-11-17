BROOKVILLE – The use of canoes by early Native Americans in Pennsylvania will be the topic of presentation at the next meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology on Friday, Nov. 18.
Kenneth Burkett, Jefferson County History Center executive director and Carnegie Museum field associate, will examine both historical, geographical and artifact evidence relating to use of canoes and proof of extensive prehistoric inter-regional travel by peoples portaging between the upper Susquehanna River into the east to west flowing tributaries including the Red Bank Creek of central-western Pennsylvania.
“Prehistoric Portages” will be presented at the 7 p.m. meeting at the Presbyterian Church Education Building, located at the corner of White and Main streets in Brookville.
This event is free and the public is invited to attend.
For more information, contact Burkett at (814) 849-0077.