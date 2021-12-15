EAST BRADY – Multiple topics including construction projects and subdivisions caught the attention of East Brady Borough Council members at their meeting last Tuesday evening.
Kicking off his report, borough engineer Rick Barnett said that bid openings were held on Dec. 2 for two borough Community Development Block Grant projects — the Lehner Drive Sewer Improvement project and Park Improvement project.
“We recommend awarding to the low bidder for both projects,” Barnett said, noting that Hiles Excavating submitted the lowest bid for both projects.
He explained that while Senate Engineering reviewed the bid packages and prepared letters of recommendation for award, the documents are contingent on review and approval by the county.
“We would not actually award the project to the contractors until we hear back from the county,” he said, noting that the bid documents have to be approved by the county. “There are a lot of documents...so they have to approve them.”
According to information provided by borough officials, Hiles Excavating submitted the lowest of three initial bids for sewer replacement and stormwater improvements along Lehner Drive. The total bid of $105,770 included an $84,420 base bid and a $21,350 additive Alternative A bid.
After the first round of bids for the proposed park improvements came in higher than expected and were rejected last month by the council, Hiles Excavating submitted the lone bid in the second round. Hiles’ total bid of $69,900 — including a base bid of $60,900 and an additive Alternate A bid of $9,000 — came in approximately $22,100 less than a bid submitted by Terra Works in the first round.
When asked by councilman Bill John if there would be a problem delaying the work until spring, Barnett said that the borough will need to seek a county-approved extension to utilize the CDBG funds into next year.
“Technically, the initial deadline to use the funds is Dec. 31,” he explained, pointing out that county officials previously indicated that use of the funds could be pushed back to April 1, 2022. “That doesn’t help us with paving, so [they] are talking to see if we can get a further extension.”
Despite the lingering uncertainty, council members approved a motion to accept the lowest bid for both projects, pending county approval and a clear extension on the funding.
In other business at the Dec. 7 meeting, council members heard from borough residents Russ and Linda Dudek regarding the proposed subdivision of Lot 1 near their property in the Shady Shores area.
“I’m here to ask council to consider approving what DEP [the state Department of Environmental Protection] calls a Planned Labor and Non-Binding Declaration,” Russ Dudek said, explaining that DEP seems to want to know that proper sewage consideration has been given to any planned subdivision.
“If you’re not going to do that, you need a waiver,” he continued. “What that waiver requires is that, by signing, the seller, the buyer, the county and local municipality all agree that we are going to allow this party to purchase the property and do the subdivision without having done a little planning for the sewerage.”
Dudek explained that he wants to obtain the 0.288-acre piece of land to ensure that his view of the river from his home remains unobstructed.
“I have no plans to build on it now,” he said. He pointed out, however, that his wish is to preserve the right to build on the property in the future. “I don’t want to pay for the infrastructure to get sewage to the property.”
Dudek added that he didn’t believe signing the waiver seemed like “a risky proposition,” since all the properties involved are held accountable for telling the truth about what the property will be used for and for guaranteeing that there won’t be “any misuse of sewage.”
Councilman Joe Hillwig said his only concern with Dudek’s proposal was that he and fellow council members had never heard of such a waiver.
“This is all new to us,” he said, noting that the borough had never seen such a waiver with previous subdivisions. “We would like to be able to do this, but it’s just so unfamiliar to us.”
Wanting to hear from their attorney before approving the proposal, and understanding Dudek’s concern to move on the issue, council members voted to allow their actions to be in line with the recommendation of legal counsel. Council member Jenny Switzer voted against the motion.
Other Business
• The council approved a new traffic and parking ordinance for advertisement. The ordinance is expected to be adopted at the Jan. 3 meeting.
• Permission was granted for the Southern Clarion Police Association to use the gym and locker room area of the community building for its annual basketball tournament on Saturday, Jan. 8.
• Municipal approval was given for a new construction project along Shady Shores Drive proposed by Preston and Bria Saxton.
• After reducing the monthly payment by $86, council members renewed the borough’s current employee health insurance plan for 2022.
• A contract was renewed with McGill, Power & Bell for 2022 auditing services at a cost not to exceed $6,600.