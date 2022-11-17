EAST BRADY – Just two weeks after authorizing its advertisement, East Brady Borough officials Tuesday night passed the 2023 final budget and tax rates, which includes the addition of the EMS tax for borough residents.
During their meeting on Nov. 15, the six borough council members in attendance — councilman Joe Hillwig was absent — approved Ordinance 2022-03 which sets the budget, and Ordinance 2022-04 which sets the tax rates for next year.
As previously reported, property taxes will increase from 26 mills to 26.5 mills in the new year, with the addition of the half-mill EMS tax, which is the maximum the borough could tax for ambulance services. General real estate, street light and fire taxes will remain the same rates of 19, 4 and 3 mills respectively in 2023.
“The EMS tax is called a ‘special revenue tax’ or local service tax,” borough secretary Susan Buechele explained earlier this month, noting that, similar to the fire tax, the EMS tax will be collected by the borough’s tax collector and put into a special account at the bank. “I will then give it to the [East Brady] Ambulance Service.”
In addition to the EMS tax, borough officials said during Tuesday’s meeting that the budget also includes a 3.5 percent increase in employee health insurance for next year, as well as a new vision plan which will cost a total of $3.85 more a month.
“We have budgeted more than that, so we have enough to cover it,” Buechele said Wednesday morning of the insurance increase, adding that the borough anticipates to pay $49,607 for health insurance in 2023.
Buechele also said after the meeting that water and sewage rates will remain the same next year. Customers will continue to pay a quarterly base rate of $136 for water and sewage, plus $3.25 per 1,000 gallons for water and $5 per 1,000 gallons for sewage, depending on usage.
Next year’s spending plan was approved with $1,130,386 in expenses and $1,211,344 in revenues.
Borough officials said the numbers in the final budget did not change from the preliminary budget that was approved and advertised earlier this month.
In other business at the Nov. 15 meeting, council members discussed the need to replace the roof over Well No. 2.
According to borough officials, the removable roof over the well crumbled when it was taken off for some recent repairs to Pump No. 2.
“When they took the roof off it disintegrated,” council president Barb Mortimer said, noting that while the pump is covered for now, the roof is going to need replaced. “We need to take care of it.”
Mortimer pointed out that borough engineer Rick Barnett is also checking into the cost of a fiberglass building for the pump.
In related matters, the council also discussed whether it would be better to purchase a new pump or to refurbish the recently replaced pump for Well No. 2 to have on hand if and when needed.
“If you remember, the last time we had a pump go bad it cost more to refurbish it than to get a new one,” Mortimer said, noting that the borough needs to check the cost of both options.
While he said he was “partial to getting a new one,” councilman Denny King said he was concerned about how long it could possibly take to get a new pump.
“I want to make sure we have one on hand,” he said.
No official action was taken on the matter, with officials noting that a decision would need to be made after the costs are determined for both a new pump and refurbishment.
Other Business
• The council authorized Hey Electric to make necessary electrical upgrades at the water pump stations at a cost of $79,780.
Mortimer explained that the project was submitted with the borough’s application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for grant funding from the Local Share Account. Initially, DCED was to announce grant recipients on Tuesday, but later said the money may not be awarded until the beginning of the year.
“With the fact that they are not moving ahead with awarding this grant, we need to go ahead and have Hey Electric start the work,” she said.
• Council members agreed that it would be best to delay cleaning the water standpipe, which had been flocked with turkey vultures, until spring.
• Approval was given to purchase a fire door and frame, not to exceed $1,000, for a closed-off room at the top of the stairs inside the community building.