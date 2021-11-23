EAST BRADY – Just two weeks after authorizing its advertisement, East Brady Borough officials last week passed the 2022 final budget and tax rates, which do include a tax hike for residents.
At their Nov. 16 meeting, the six borough council members in attendance unanimously approved Ordinance 2021-04 which sets the budget, and Ordinance 2021-05 which includes an increase in East Brady’s fire tax for next year.
As previously reported, property taxes will increase from 25 mills to 26 mills in the new year, with the fire tax going from 2 to 3 mills. General real estate and street light taxes will remain the same rate of 19 and 4 mills respectively in 2022.
The increase in the fire tax — which currently pays the worker’s compensation for the East Brady Volunteer Fire Department — will provide an extra boost for the department in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its efforts to purchase and upgrade equipment.
Next year’s spending plan was approved with $1,080,490 in expenses and $1,223,096 in revenues.
Borough officials said numbers in the final budget did not change from the preliminary budget that was approved and advertised earlier this month.
In other budgetary matters, council president Barb Mortimer reported that the borough was recently informed that current employee health insurance rates are set to increase 31 percent for 2022.
Currently, the borough pays $4,260.72 per month for health, eye and dental insurance for employees.
“It’s one of the best things we do for our employees,” Mortimer said of the health care coverage.
When asked by Councilman Bill John if the budget allowed enough flexibility for such an increase, borough secretary Susan Buechele replied that while she didn’t budget for an increase that large, keeping the same plan next year would still be “doable.”
Councilman Joe Hillwig said that he would be in favor of maintaining the current plan despite the increase.
“You can’t get better insurance than what we provide,” he said.
Pointing out that a decision doesn’t have to be made until the end of the year, borough secretary Susan Buechele suggested the council still explore other, possibly less costly insurance options.
“In the best interest of the taxpayers, I think we still need to explore other options,” she said, noting that an insurance broker would be available to detail different plan options.
No action on the matter was taken.
Other Business
• Council members discussed possible ideas for replacing three street lights on Robinson Street that are attached to the community building, as well as installing additional cameras in the downtown area.
• Approval was given to close First Street from Kellys Way to Rock Alley from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 for the Light Up Night festivities.
• The council approved advertising meeting dates for 2022. The first meeting, which will be a re-organizational meeting, will be held on Monday, Jan. 3.
• Officials also approved to conduct a test at a cost of $4,750 to see if another well can be added to the borough’s water system.
• Mortimer reported that bids will be opened on Dec. 2 for the playground and Lehner Street CDBG projects. Bids can then be awarded at the council’s next meeting on Dec. 7.