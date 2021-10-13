EAST BRADY – After years in limbo, East Brady has officially gained ownership of a pump station in the borough that was previously owned by another community.
Last week, East Brady Borough Council president Barb Mortimer reported that the borough recently received the permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that transfers ownership of Pump Station I from Rimersburg to East Brady.
“We’ve been waiting on that for a while,” Mortimer told her fellow council members during their Oct. 5 meeting.
Although the pump station is located in East Brady — along Route 68, near the East Brady Volunteer Fire Department — borough officials said that it appears as though Rimersburg has always owned the structure.
“I’m not sure how Rimersburg ever owned it to begin with,” borough secretary Susan Buechele said, noting that the process of transferring ownership of the pump station has been in the works with DEP for several years.
“It was in the works when I started [with the borough] seven years ago,” she continued. “We just kept contacting them [DEP] to see where we were with it.”
Finally, about a month ago, Buechele said, DEP said that the transfer could finally take place.
“It’s finally taken care of,” she said, noting that the ownership transfer is strictly “a permitting issue,” and will have no effect on water customers in East Brady or Rimersburg.
In other business at last Tuesday’s meeting, Mortimer reported that the borough’s solicitor has reviewed the proposed Articles of Agreement recommended by the new police regionalization committee.
“Our attorney said it’s standard and to go ahead and sign it when it’s ready,” Mortimer said of the agreement, pointing out that the document will have to be advertised and approved as a borough ordinance before it can be finalized.
According to councilman Justin Wagner, who represents East Brady on the regionalization committee, the Articles of Agreement outline the basics for the new regionalized police force.
“We have to do a couple of these little details to become an official organization,” Wagner said. He added that the process is “moving along,” although it remains uncertain if the new regionalized force will be operational by the Jan. 1 anticipated date. “That’s our target date.”
When asked if any of the other three municipalities involved in the regionalization — New Bethlehem, Rimersburg and Hawthorn — had considered the Articles of Agreement, New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky said he wasn’t aware that any action had been taken.
“No one has voted to advertise unless Hawthorn does so tonight,” he told the council last Tuesday, noting that New Bethlehem and Rimersburg are expected to discuss the agreement at their meetings next week.
Pointing out that the wording of the agreement must be the same for all four municipalities, Wagner urged East Brady officials to not take any definitive action until the other municipalities have reviewed the agreement.
Other Business
• Mortimer also reported that East Brady will receive $40,294.44 in Liquid Fuels funding for 2022.
• Council members authorized Jerry Simpson to paint the trim around the community building, as well as wash — and caulk where necessary — the borough office and meeting room windows at a cost of approximately $900 including materials.
• Approval was given to remove the Handicapped No Parking signs in front of 609 Kellys Way.