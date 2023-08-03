EAST BRADY – A potential new economic development opportunity could be in the works for several Clarion County boroughs, including East Brady.
At their meeting Tuesday evening, members of East Brady Borough Council heard a presentation from Jarrod Heuer, executive director of the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC), detailing the Clarion County Main Street Initiative, a multi-year program spearheaded by the CCEDC aimed at revitalizing the downtown areas of five Clarion County boroughs.
In his presentation, Heuer explained that the CCEDC is working closely with county officials and local communities to plan and implement a Clarion County Revitalization Plan for downtowns. The Main Street program is a nationwide program that comes through Main Street America. In Pennsylvania, the program is housed within the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), specifically within the Keystone Communities Program.
According to Heuer, the Main Street program looks to target funding and resources needed to revitalize a town’s main street area, with the goals for revitalization created by the community itself.
“It wouldn’t be me dictating what needs to happen in East Brady,” Heuer told the council. “It would be me working with East Brady stakeholders and the community, businesses, borough, residents and other nonprofits towards what East Brady wants for its downtown and how that aligns with funding sources, and the EDC’s capacity to deliver resources.”
Rather than focusing on one borough in the county or on all 12 towns, Heuer said the current emphasis of the Main Street program is on five local towns — Clarion, East Brady, Knox, New Bethlehem and Foxburg.
Each of those five communities would create a five-year revitalization plan which would then be submitted to Keystone Communities Program to create a designated Main Street Program.
“That Designated Main Street Program would elevate these Clarion County communities for either priority funding or exclusive funding or a bunch of programs,” Heuer explained, noting that potential grants could include planning, implementation, facade, development, public improvement and accessible housing.
Heuer said the project begins by applying for a grant that would fund the planning of the Main Street initiative, known as the Clarion County Regional Downtown Community Revitalization Visioning/Action Strategy.
“Funding, if awarded, will be used to work with the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, which will act as the technical partner between the CCEDC and our downtown community,” a letter of support signed by East Brady states. “This bottom-up collaboration will result in planning that will reflect the Clarion County downtown communities and set up the CCEDC to successfully begin leveraging new resources toward future implementation of the plan.”
Heuer said he is excited about what participation in the revitalization program might mean for East Brady, as well as the other boroughs and Clarion County, saying that initiatives funded through the Main Street program might dovetail well with other projects that the communities have underway.
“The Main Street revitalization could be a sibling of other projects that are also within our scope that East Brady may have more or less interest in,” he said.
Council president Barb Mortimer asked what sort of grant East Brady might want to consider first. Heuer said that façade grants are often grants that communities really like to consider.
“One of the programs available is specifically for property owners that can pretty much get half off on facade improvements,” he said. “They can receive a grant up to $5,000 as long as they contribute the other half and it would help build the attraction of downtown.”
He also said that there are other development grants that allow a community to look at a specific building and find ways to repurpose it into something that serves the community.
“I really don’t know what East Brady specifically wants,” he said. “That would have to be formed through East Brady’s community and shuttered into a plan that we would try to get funding for.”
Heuer pointed out that this isn’t a small project by any means.
“We’re looking at around seven years from start to finish,” he said. “Two-year planning and five-year designated.”
Following the presentation, the council agreed to sign a letter of support on behalf of the borough for a planning grant for the Clarion County Main Street Initiative.
While he said he’s spoken to officials in the other four communities, Heuer said after the meeting that East Brady was the first borough to officially sign the letter of support.
Other Business
• Following up on a request from last meeting regarding the controlled burn of a structure along East Second Street for firefighter training, Mortimer said the borough was informed by its solicitor that it is the responsibility of the training instructor to notify the Department of Environmental Protection with regard to asbestos and to ensure there are no liens against the property.
“As long as the instructor does that and keeps the borough in the loop, we probably don’t have any issues with it,” Mortimer said of the burn.
She pointed out, however, that the borough would need a written letter from the fire department stating that the property would be cleared within a specified time period following the burn.
A motion to approve the controlled burn was passed unanimously by the five council members present — councilmen Denny King and Joe Hillwig were absent.
• Mortimer announced that an application for a Multimodal Transportation grant for Ferry Street has been submitted to the state. If awarded, the grant will fund the repair of Ferry Street from Robinson Street up to Shamrock Drive. The project is being done in collaboration with Brady Township.
• The council also heard a presentation from Kurtis Wagner of PA Rural Water, which included an overview on source water protection in the borough and services provided to East Brady as a member of PA Rural Water.
Wagner said his company could update the borough’s source water protection plan, which has not been done for several years, as well as provide educational materials, maps and more.