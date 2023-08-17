EAST BRADY – A 36-year-old East Brady man is facing charges after he was accused of acting in a threatening manner towards police officers on Aug. 14 at approximately 4:30 p.m. along Purdum Street in East Brady Borough.
Keith David Cashmere was charged with resisting arrest and two counts of disorderly conduct.
According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department (SCCRPD) was dispatched to East Brady for a report of a man, later identified as Cashmere, who was threatening to kill himself and others who came after him. Cashmere’s wife described how he was acting and advised that mental health crisis was on the way. An involuntary commitment warrant was approved and issued for Cashmere.
At the scene, officers approached Cashmere, who was sitting at the edge of his porch. Cashmere immediately said that the was not going anywhere and began acting in a threatening manner, police said. He was told numerous times that there was a warrant and he needed to come.
Cashmere allegedly started swearing, yelling and acting like he was going to become violent. He reportedly thrashed his arms and refused to stand up after numerous requests, stating again that he was not going.
Police said they drew their tasers as Cashmere became more irate. Cashmere refused to lie on the ground as instructed, and he was struck with one of the tasers. Cashmere reeled back and ripped out the wires and one of the barbs. A second taser was then fired, but Cashmere again ripped out the wires.
As Cashmere was continuing to threaten police, a friend of his screamed at him to stop and go with officers, reports state. Cashmere then put his hands up and was handcuffed. He was placed in the police car and taken to Clarion Hospital.
Charges were filed Aug. 14 by SCCRPD Officer Robert Kelly with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.