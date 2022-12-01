EAST BRADY – A 21-year-old East Brady man is facing charges after he was accused of vandalizing a vehicle on Oct. 28 at 10:35 p.m. along Kellys Way in East Brady Borough.
Austin Hunter Kolich was charged with criminal mischief.
According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department received a call on Oct. 29 from Laurie Beham who reported that her 2017 Toyota truck had been vandalized while parked along the 400 Block of Kellys Way.
At the scene, Beham reportedly told officers that she had been in the All Stars Bar on Oct. 28, as was her former stepson, Kolich. Beham alleged that Kolich became upset when he saw Beham talking with another man.
Pointing out that Kolich blames her for something that happened a few years ago, reports state, Beham said that Kolich made a scene as he was leaving the bar, making an explicit comment toward the man and slamming the door behind him.
When Beham went outside, the driver’s side and tail gate of her truck were allegedly scratched.
During an interview on Nov. 5, police said Kolich admitted to being at the bar, stating that he left to go home between 10 and 10:30 p.m.
Initially, Kolich denied vandalizing Beham’s truck, but when the incident inside the bar was brought up, he reportedly admitted to scratching the truck out of revenge.
Charges against Kolich were filed Nov. 22 by SCCRP Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.