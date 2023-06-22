EAST BRADY – An 81-year-old East Brady man is facing forgery and other charges stemming from an incident on April 17 at approximately 3 p.m. along Third Street in East Brady Borough.
James Hepler was charged with one felony count of forgery, as well as one count each of tampering with public records (M2), possessing a counterfeit certificate of vehicle inspection (S), displaying a counterfeit certificate of vehicle inspection (S), allowing someone to operate an under-equipped vehicle (S) and operating a vehicle without an official certificate of inspection (S). He was also charged with two summary counts of operating a vehicle without the proper exhaust, mufflers or noise control.
According to court documents, while in East Brady, Southern Clarion County Regional Police (SCCRP) conducted a traffic stop on a 1998 Chevrolet S10 pickup after hearing a sound indicating that the vehicle’s exhaust was in need of repair. The vehicle is owned by James Hepler, but was being operated by Shannon Hepler at the time of the stop.
Officers noted the vehicle’s valid inspection sticker and asked Shannon what was going on with the exhaust. She reportedly admitted that the exhaust had been missing a catalytic converter for around five years.
During the stop, police said they observed that two out of the vehicle’s four tires did not have the required amount of tread and had other issues that rendered them unsafe for highway use. The driver’s side mirror was also broken.
With the condition of the vehicle, according to reports, police took the sticker and requested that the vehicle be inspected again.
While removing it from the windshield, police said the inspection sticker appeared to be counterfeit. Shannon said that the vehicle had been inspected in Butler.
On May 3, the local police department contacted a vehicle fraud investigator with Butler State Police barracks. After providing information and a photo of the sticker, it was reportedly determined that the inspection sticker on James Hepler’s vehicle belongs to a 2019 Chevrolet truck from Lawrence County.
On May 22, James Hepler allegedly told police that he did not have a receipt or remember where he took the vehicle to be inspected. He said he paid $35 or $40 for the inspection.
Charges against James Hepler were filed June 13 by SCCRPD Officer Brian Selnekovic with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.