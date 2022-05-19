EAST BRADY – A 50-year-old East Brady man was accused of fleeing from police following a vehicle crash on May 2 at approximately 8:50 p.m. along Kellys Way in East Brady.
Brian Eugene Beabout was charged with one count each of fleeing to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, causing a crash involving damage to attended property, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, possessing a small amount of marijuana and related drug paraphernalia, failing to provide information or render aid following a crash, criminal mischief and following another vehicle too closely.
He was also charged with two counts each of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to court documents, New Bethlehem Police officers were dispatched to Uni-Mart to meet with Cheryl Lemmon, the victim of a hit-and-run crash. While en route, officers were advised that the incident was an “intentional ramming” of Lemmon, and the suspected vehicle was believed to be a 2003 Dodge Power RAM pickup, owned by Beabout.
As officers were coming into East Brady, they reportedly observed Beabout’s vehicle and began to follow it as it traveled west along Kellys Way. Police continued to follow Beabout as he turned left onto Third Street and right onto Grant Street, before pulling into a driveway at the end of the road.
Police said Beabout was observed making a couple trips back and forth from the vehicle to the house. During the final trip, Beabout approached the officers in the patrol vehicle.
When officers ordered Beabout to stop, he allegedly fled on foot, and ducked behind a nearby pickup truck, before running toward the river.
As he was emerging from a brush pile, officers ordered Beabout to stop and he surrendered.
Beabout was allegedly found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Police said Beabout also smelled of alcohol.
A portable breath test indicated his blood alcohol content to be 0.91 percent, reports state. Beabout was transported to Clarion Hospital where he allegedly refused a chemical blood test.
Lemmon reportedly told police that Beabout had been following her around East Brady. While at the stop sign at the intersection of Purdum and Second streets, she alleged that Beabout rear-ended her vehicle, pushing it while the brake was still on.
Charges were filed May 11.