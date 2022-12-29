BRADY TWP. – A 70-year-old East Brady man is facing drunk driving and other charges stemming from an incident on Nov. 23 at 10:20 p.m. along Route 68, just north of East Brady Borough, in Brady Township.
In addition to two counts of DUI, Richard William Aughton was charged with one count each of failing to keep right, disregarding traffic lanes, and careless and reckless driving.
According to court documents, state police were on patrol along Route 68 when they observed a southbound 2020 Ford F-250 pickup, driven by Aughton, weaving in its lane, and drifting and riding on the white and center lines multiple times. After observing the violations, a traffic stop was conducted just north of East Brady.
During the stop, Aughton allegedly agreed that he had been weaving on the roadway, and admitted that he was coming from the VFW in Rimersburg where he had three drinks.
Police said Aughton had trouble locating his driver’s license and proof of insurance, as well as his registration card inside the vehicle. He also had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.
Aughton reportedly agreed to complete field sobriety tests and showed multiple signs of impairment. A portable breath test also came back positive for alcohol.
He was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to Clarion Hospital where blood test results showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.100 percent, reports state.
Charges were filed Dec. 21 by Trooper Jacob Beers.