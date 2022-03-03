EAST BRADY – As the new Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department continues to take shape, East Brady Borough offered additional financial support this week for the up-and-coming department.
Following in the footsteps of their Rimersburg counterparts, East Brady officials voted during their March 1 meeting to donate reimbursement money from unworked police hours in the borough back to the regional department, of which East Brady is a member.
According to New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky, East Brady racked up just over 130 hours of unworked police hours over a two-year period, totaling around $3,391 that is to be reimbursed to the borough.
“Each municipality had banked hours,” he said of East Brady along with Rimersburg and Hawthorn which all currently contract police services with the New Bethlehem Police Department.
Malnofsky explained that because New Bethlehem is donating equipment it has purchased to the new police department, it is asking the other three municipalities to deduct a share of that donation from the amount being reimbursed. He said that if the borough chose to deduct New Bethlehem’s equipment donation from what was owed, East Brady would still be set to receive around $1,321 in reimbursement.
“I’m not saying this is what you need to do, but Rimersburg donated their remaining amount back to the regional board,” he said, noting that he wasn’t sure what Hawthorn’s plan was for its reimbursement. “It’s up to you whatever you want to do with that remaining amount.”
Councilman Joe Hillwig recommended that East Brady follow suit with Rimersburg and donate the borough’s reimbursement back to the regional police force. The motion passed unanimously.
Also in his report, Malnofsky offered an update on the formation of the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department, pointing out that it now looks like the new department will be officially incorporated on April 1.
He said that the two items currently holding up the process are insurance and the department’s ORI (Originating Agency Identification).
“That’s like the social security number for the department,” Malnofsky said of the ORI number. “Every police department in the United States has an ORI number.”
Malnofsky said New Bethlehem Borough will handle the payroll for the police force until April 1.
“The regional board will reimburse New Bethlehem for the payroll and the bills for the month because the startup date was originally March 1, and I believe that reflects in the billing,” the chief explained. “You won’t receive a bill; everything will go to New Bethlehem for reimbursement from the regional board.”
Malnofsky also said that New Bethlehem has decided to donate the patrol cars to the new regionalized department. He said that one of the vehicles still has two years remaining on a loan of which the association will assume payment.
In other police-related matters during Tuesday’s meeting, council members unanimously approved to appoint new council member Joy McCluskey to the regional police board, replacing council president Barb Mortimer.
“The regional board has two representatives from each municipality,” Mortimer said, noting that McCluskey will join councilman Justin Wagner as the representatives for East Brady. “I’m going to step down.”
While Wagner will serve as East Brady’s only voting member on the regional board, Mortimer said that McCluskey can attend meetings and vote in place of Wagner if he is not present.
Malnofsky said it’s beneficial to have both members in attendance as often as possible.
“That way they don’t really miss a beat,” he said.
Other Business
• After meeting with borough engineer Rick Barnett and discussing possible projects, council members approved four resolutions to go along with applications for state Department of Community and Economic Development (DECD) grants through the Local Share Account.
The borough is applying for funding for the following projects: water and sewer line replacements along First Avenue, municipal building/emergency shelter improvements, water system improvements and Brady Street stormwater improvements.
• The council voted to issue notices to proceed for the playground and Lehner Street sewer projects as soon as the signed contracts and bonds are returned from contractor Hiles Excavating.
“The reason I’m kind of pushing this is that we’ve seen a long lead time on materials,” Barnett said, noting that he is still awaiting final word on an extension request that would allow the borough to utilize the CDBG funding for the projects until November. “We’d like to keep this moving if we could.”
• Mortimer reported that the borough recently received its 2022 Liquid Fuels allocation in the amount of $38,617. East Brady has a total of $87,638 in its Liquid Fuels account.
“It’s that time of year when we need to be thinking about what we’re doing with streets this summer,” Mortimer said.
• Approval was also given to Resolution 2022-02 which adopts the Clarion County Emergency Operations Plan.
• A street committee meeting was scheduled for March 3 to discuss possible solutions for stormwater issues that are causing ice problems along Clarion and Bridge streets.