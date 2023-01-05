EAST BRADY – The temperature outside may have suggested otherwise, but winter was in the air Tuesday evening in East Brady as borough officials discussed several cold weather-related topics, including the need for a new salt shed.
“We are in desperate need of a salt shed,” councilman Joe Hillwig told fellow council members at the group’s Jan. 3 meeting, explaining that one of the walls of the current shed is falling out, subjecting the salt inside to the elements.
According to borough officials, previous estimates for a salt shed came in close to $100,000, with around $60,000 of that being a fabric roof to cover the structure.
Hillwig questioned whether it would be cheaper to put a metal roof on top of a new building instead of a fabric covering.
“I’ve seen some of these [salt sheds] that have lumber on top of cement blocks and a metal roof over top of it,” he said, pointing to a structure in Sugarcreek Township. “Maybe we could get one a lot less than $100,000.”
Councilwoman Joy McCluskey agreed, noting that she’s seen similar structures housing PennDOT salt.
“You could probably put a lot of metal roofs on for $60,000,” she said.
Borough secretary Susan Buechele pointed out that the borough could use its Liquid Fuels money for the construction of a new shed.
“If you want to use Liquid Fuels money, you would have to bid it out and go through all those steps,” Buechele said, noting that East Brady currently has $51,000 in its Liquid Fuels account, with around $35,000 more expected to be added to the fund in March.
Hillwig said that using Liquid Fuels money would be the ideal situation.
“I can’t believe we couldn’t get a shed for less than what we have in Liquid Fuels,” he said, adding that he would like to see the new shed placed adjacent to the current one and both be utilized for storage. “If we had both of them, you could get three or four truckloads of salt and it would be there, and you wouldn’t have to worry about it getting low in the middle of a snowstorm.”
After further discussing financing options for materials and potential sizes of a new shed, council members asked borough engineer Rick Barnett to look into the matter for an upcoming meeting.
While this winter is likely far from over, the council then turned its attention to next winter and the salt allocation that may be needed.
“The COSTARS contract for road salt for 2023-24 needs to be submitted before March 15,” council president Barb Mortimer said, noting that the borough requested 250 tons of salt for 2022. “We have to take a minimum of 60 percent (150 tons) of that.”
So far this year, according to Buechele, the borough has ordered three loads (75 tons) of salt.
“The sad part of that is that we only had one weekend of bad weather and we had to order salt,” Hillwig said, adding that the borough could “go through another three truckloads pretty fast.”
Borough maintenance supervisor Curtis Double agreed, noting that borough crews probably used around three-fourths of a load of salt with the last round of bad weather.
Buechele said that in her opinion, it would make sense to place the same order for next year as this year.
“You just don’t know what the weather is going to be,” she said, noting that ordering 250 tons next year would be the minimum. “You have to take the minimum, they charge you for it anyway.”
Mortimer reiterated that even if the borough ordered the same amount of salt for next year, it would only have to take 60 percent of what was initially ordered.
With winter just barely underway, council members ultimately agreed to hold off on next year’s salt order until next month to see how much more salt is used.
In related business, the council also approved to purchase a new Boss salt spreader in the amount of $6,963 from Jewell’s Auto Shop in Reynoldsville.
The borough also obtained prices from Sigworth Supply in Knox for two Fisher salt spreaders, one with a poly body at a cost of around $11,900 and the other with a steel body at a cost of around $9,600.
Other Business
• Council members said that the borough has received a signed right-of-way agreement from Pam Moore and Gary Ekas for Third Street, from Kellys Way toward the Allegheny River. The ordinance to vacate that portion of land will be advertised and put on the agenda for the next meeting.
• After an agreement was reached with the insurance provider, borough officials said that a home located at 608 Kellys Way, owned by Kevin Diehm, that was hit by a truck in July 2020 is set to be torn down.