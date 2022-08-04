EB Locker Room
RENOVATIONS TO THE rental event space in the East Brady Community Center have been completed. Known as the Locker Room, the area was improved with new flooring, painting, the removal of the drop ceiling, installation of air conditioning and more.

 By JOSH WALZAK L-V Editor

EAST BRADY – Improvements to the “Locker Room” event space in the East Brady Community Center, along with ongoing upgrades to the town’s football field, were highlighted at Tuesday night’s meeting of East Brady Borough Council.

Council members noted that work to renovate the party room area — known as the Locker Room because it was once used as such at the old East Brady High School — have been completed, and the room is once again ready to be rented out for parties and other events.

