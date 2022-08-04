EAST BRADY – Improvements to the “Locker Room” event space in the East Brady Community Center, along with ongoing upgrades to the town’s football field, were highlighted at Tuesday night’s meeting of East Brady Borough Council.
Council members noted that work to renovate the party room area — known as the Locker Room because it was once used as such at the old East Brady High School — have been completed, and the room is once again ready to be rented out for parties and other events.
Councilman Denny King, who worked on the room, said that the drop ceiling in the space was removed, which revealed the original light fixtures. He said they opted to keep the ceiling open and restore the lights.
Other improvements include new flooring, fresh paint, new chairs, the installation or air conditioning and the recent paving of the parking lot adjacent to the back door of the Locker Room space.
Council president Barb Mortimer said that the work was paid for by American Rescue Act funds.
Members also approved the purchase of sound-dampening panels to install in the room to improve sound quality.
The council also received an update on progress at the football field, which will once again be used by the East Brady youth football teams this season after nearly two decades away from the site.
King said that the walkway was completed at the base of the bleacher seating area, and that renovations to the building on site that houses the restrooms and concession stand are ongoing.
“A big thank you to Denny King for his work at the field,” Mortimer said, adding that the First Presbyterian Church in East Brady has also offered to purchase a new sign for Graham Field.
Borough secretary Susan Buechele said placement of the sign could be on the building at the field, or on the fence. She also suggested to the council that directional signs should be purchased to help people find the field. The council approved that request.
King said that work at the field has also involved power washing of the bleachers, and the installation of a new roof on the building. The restrooms are being renovated for use this season, and a new scoreboard has been ordered, although it will likely not be installed in time for the first game.
The council also authorized borough crews to clean up part of the hillside next to the bleachers, where an old set of bleachers was once situated. Grass will be planted at the site.
Officials said they were looking forward to seeing football return to the local field, that was home to the East Brady High School Bulldogs and youth teams for many years, including Pro Football Hall of Fame member and former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly. The youth teams have played at the Sugarcreek Community Park for around 18 seasons.
“We’re pretty excited about it,” Mortimer said of football’s return to East Brady.
• The council received an update on its playground renovation project from borough engineer Rick Barnett. He said that the basketball court has been repaved, and will be lined soon. He also added that new mulch was installed throughout the playground area, and that a replacement for the broken spring toy is on order.
• Approval was given for a change order on the Lehner Street project, adding new catch basins and other work for a cost not to exceed $6,000.
• The council approved hiring Hiles Excavating to replace the storm sewer line from Ferry Street to Brady Street at a cost of $9,750.
• Permission was granted to add pickle ball court lines to the basketball court area.
• The council approved the request of resident Tracy Brothers to demolish the home at 216 East First Street, which has been vacant.
• Members authorized the purchase of new fence posts and rails for the fencing that runs along the Armstrong Trail.