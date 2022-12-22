EAST BRADY – For the second year in a row, East Brady Borough invites residents to light the town with luminary lights on Christmas Eve.
Residents are encouraged to place luminaria along sidewalks and outdoor spaces at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.
The East Brady Area Development Corporation will be lighting the entire length of the East Brady Bridge.
White flame resistant bags with long lasting tea lights are available for purchase, 10 for $10, in the borough office. Residents are responsible to provide sand or other stabilizer for the bags.