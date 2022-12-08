EAST BRADY – After discussing the opportunity last month, East Brady Borough officials earlier this week took necessary action to apply for grant funding for three water system projects.
At their meeting on Tuesday evening, the five borough council members in attendance — members Joe Hillwig and Jenny Switzer were absent — unanimously approved three resolutions, one for each project, for the borough to apply for grant funding through the state’s PA Small Water and Sewer program.
Administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED), according to the department’s website, $40 million had been allotted the PA Small Water and Sewer program, which provides grants for small water, sewer, storm sewer and flood control infrastructure projects between $30,000 and $500,000.
“The money is coming from the federal government under the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act),” borough engineer Rick Barnett of Senate Engineering told council members of the COVID-19 program. “It has a few more strings attached, and the applications are a little more involved.”
According to borough officials, East Brady intends to apply for $346,650 for improvements at the water treatment plant, including the addition of a room for better chemical storage and the possibility of adding another chemical feed system.
“We’re going to be talking to DEP (the state Department of Environmental Protection) about that,” Barnett said after the meeting of adding a chemical feed system.
For the second project, the borough will apply for $317,156 for improvements to East Brady’s water distribution system.
“We want to put some monitoring equipment on the vault that goes over to Petrolia,” Barnett explained after the meeting, noting that the monitoring equipment will send signals back to the main system. He pointed out, however, that site will first have to be equipped with electricity.
The final project for which the borough is seeking grant funding is the replacement of the water line along First Avenue at a cost of $309,231.
The grant applications must be submitted by Dec. 21, but Barnett said he would like to have them completed by the end of next week.
“It’s going to be a nice help if they get something,” he said after the meeting of the borough receiving grant funding, noting that the grant will cover 85 percent of the total project cost, leaving only a 15 percent match for the borough.
He said, however, that funding recipients may not be announced for several months.
“It depends on how many applicants they get,” Barnet said. “If there aren’t many applicants, they can review and announce them faster, but it might be next summer before we know anything.”
Other Business
• The council also approved Resolution 2022-08 adopting Act 57 of 2022, which allows individuals to apply for a waiver from penalties and additional costs if a tax notice is not received during their first year of occupancy.
According to the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Officials, all municipalities in the state must adopt a resolution or ordinance directing local tax collectors to implement the provisions of the act before Jan. 9, 2023.
• Approval was given for the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Association to host its annual Brady Cup basketball tournament on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the East Brady Community Center.
• After receiving a quote of $17,317 for a fiberglass building for Well No. 2, borough officials said they are waiting on a quote from Hiles Excavating for a different type of building that would be more durable against the elements.