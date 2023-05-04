KITTANNING – “Echoes of the Past,” a living history event, will be at the Armstrong County Historical Museum on Saturday, May 13, from noon to 5 p.m.
“Proctor’s Militia” reenactors and the 62nd Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Living History Family will give demonstrations and talks. Historical displays are also a part of the event.
The museum will be open for the public to explore.
Admission is free.
The museum is located at 300 North McKean Street in Kittanning.
Free parking can be found along Vine and North McKean streets and in the back of the museum via the North Grant Avenue entrance.