NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley High School recently announced its top students for the Class of 2023. These two students will address their peers, faculty members, parents and friends during a graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 24 at the high school.
This year’s valedictorian is Brooklyn Edmonds, and the salutatorian is Nicholas Moore.
Edmonds is the daughter of Christopher and Maggie Edmonds of Oak Ridge.
During her time at Redbank, Edmonds was a member of Bible Club, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Student Council and Youth Council. She was also a member of the girls varsity basketball team, and the track and field team.
In addition, Edmonds was a College Board Rural and Small Town National Recognition Program 2022-2023 scholar and was awarded the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award from the University of Rochester. She was also a Heisman scholarship school winner and won second place in the Americanism Essay Contest hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary.
Edmonds was also a recipient of Bucknell University’s Dean Scholarship in the amount of $15,000, which is renewable annually, and was awarded $2,893 for the Dr. Clifford Vogan Medical Scholarship.
Outside of the classroom, Edmonds is involved in many activities through a local church, including being a volunteer teacher and camp counselor. She is also very involved in the Redbank Valley Youth Basketball program, where she has organized and coached multiple camps and clinics.
In her spare time, Edmonds enjoys hiking and being outdoors with her dog. She also enjoys reading mystery novels and collecting “National Geographic” magazines. Edmonds said her other hobbies include traveling and trying out new foods and experiences, which she enjoys documenting through photography and scrapbooking.
During the summer months, Edmonds works at a childcare facility.
Edmonds’ future plans are to attend Bucknell University to major in Cell Biology and Biochemistry. Following her college graduation, Edmonds plans to pursue a career in pharmaceutical science doing drug research or vaccine development.
She said she plans to study abroad while in college, and has a goal of visiting every National Park in the United States.
In offering advice to younger classes at Redbank Valley High School, Edmonds encouraged the underclassmen to embrace their high school journey.
“Make sure to take the time to enjoy these four years of high school, as they will be over before you know it,” she said. “I know that it can seem like a lot in the moment, but don’t wish these years away, as they are some of the best memories you are going to make.”
Moore is the son of Justin and Jennifer Moore of New Bethlehem.
His high school activities included varsity soccer, basketball, and track and field. He was also a member of Student Council, Youth Council, Future Business Leaders of America and National Honor Society.
Moore was part of the 2022 soccer conference championship, and was peer-elected to serve as soccer team captain for two years.
In addition to his school activities, Moore is a member of the Oakland Church of God and its youth group. He also enjoys working out and golfing with friends and family.
Moore works as a self-employed mower and landscaper.
He said he would like to play club soccer while in college and enjoys playing chess.
Moore’s future plans are to attend Penn State Behrend in Erie to major in engineering.
He encouraged future classes at Redbank Valley to not wish their high school years away.
“The ride goes quicker than you think,” he said.