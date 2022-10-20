BROOKVILLE – “Eerie Tales” will return to Brookville on Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at the Jefferson County History Center.
The two-hour walking tour begins at 6 p.m., and tickets are $10 per person. Advance tickets can be purchased at the history center, by calling (814) 849-0077 or emailing jchconline.org.
Guides will take participants on a thrilling historical walking tour along Main Street. Some of the tales are mysterious and spooky, others are based on Brookville’s own legendary figures.
Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and dress warm. There will be light refreshments at the history center.