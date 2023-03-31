NEW BETHLEHEM – New Bethlehem will kick off Easter celebrations next Saturday with the return of two holiday events sponsored by two local organizations.
The New Bethlehem Lions Club will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 8 at Gumtown Park in New Bethlehem.
The hunt will begin promptly at 10 a.m. and will be held rain or shine.
Participants will be divided up into three separate age groups: toddler and preschool; kindergarten, first and second grade; and third and fourth grade.
Immediately following the egg hunt, area families are invited to the Redbank Valley History Center located along Broad Street to meet the Easter Bunny until noon.
Photos with the Easter Bunny by Adam Myers Photography will be available for purchase.