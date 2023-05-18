NEW BETHLEHEM – A 45-year-old Elderton man is facing charges stemming from an incident on March 6 at midnight along Lafayette Street in New Bethlehem.
David Alan Matty was charged with two counts of harassment.
According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department (SCCRPD) received a report from Rochelle Schawl of New Bethlehem, stating that Matty sent her several Facebook messages on Aug. 7, 2022.
Police said Matty repeatedly messaged Schawl in a manner serving no legitimate purpose, and printed conversations show that Schawl told Matty to stop contacting her.
Matty allegedly continued to contact Schawl, and even created a secondary Facebook profile to send her messages.
Eventually, Schawl reportedly told police, she began noticing a vehicle believed to be Matty’s following her in public places from New Bethlehem to her work place in Clarion Borough.
Matty’s actions served no legitimate purpose and put Schawl in “reasonable fear of bodily injury” or under “substantial emotional distress.”
Charges against Matty were filed May 10 by SCCRPD Officer Brian Selnekovic with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.