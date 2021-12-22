DAYTON – Mrs. Barnett’s first grade students at Dayton Elementary School have submitted the following “Elf Application Letters” to Santa to fill vacancies at the North Pole:
Dear Santa,
I can work in the toy workshop. I am creadive I can pante dalls. I can make toy ornumints that I can pante. I would be the best elf evere in the toy workshop.
— Saylor
Dear Santa,
I can work in the toy workshop. I can cut wood. I can bild wood. I can bild a rocetship. I woud be umazing in the toy workshop.
— Maverick
Dear Santa,
I can work in the elf bakery. I can cut the cookies. I can make choclit chip cookies. I can decrate cookies. I would be praoud in the elf bakery!
— Xander
Dear Santa,
I can work in the toy workshop. I am creativ. I can cut wood. I would be umasing in the toy workshop.
— Isaiah
Dear Santa,
I can work in the gift wrap shop. I can cut paper. I can tape paper. I can rap presents for chilgrin. I would be umaceing in the gift wrap shop.
— Piper
Dear Santa,
I can work in the gift wrap shop. I can cut paper. I can rap presents. I can put bose on them. I would be beyootifl in the gift wrap shop.
— Madalyn
Dear Santa,
I can work in the gift wrap shop. I can ti bos. I woch my mom. I would be osum in the gift wrap shop.
— Faith
Dear Santa,
I can work in the gift wrap shop. I can meshr stuff. I can rap raping paper. I can tape stuff. I woud be umasing in the gift wrap shop.
— Aubree
Dear Santa,
I can work in the toy workshop. I can mesher wood. I can pante up wood. I can test them. I would be unbeeleevubl in the toy workshop.
— Eric
Dear Santa,
I can work in the gift wrap shop. I can put on bose. I can rap presints. I can meshr wude. I would be gret in the gift wrap shop.
— Brent
Dear Santa,
I can work in the gift wrap shop. I can wrap presints. I can wrap toys. I can cut paper. I would be coal in the gift wrap shop.
— Nathan