NEW BETHLEHEM – A strong weather system packing high winds had area emergency crews scrambling on Saturday. Damage was widespread, but no injuries were reported.
As of Tuesday morning, several residents in The L-V coverage area were still without power or phone service.
Clarion County Office of Emergency Services said that a lone senior dispatcher and call taker fielded more than 150 calls from fire companies on Saturday. All fire departments in the county were activated. Armstrong County Office of Public Services reported similar levels, with only two of its departments not being called out.
Curtis Kiehl, Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department chief, said, “It was unreal. We would no sooner respond to one scene than another call would come in.”
In all, the Hawthorn crews responded to more than 15 calls within their service area shortly after the weather front moved through at about 2 p.m. Afterward, they went down the road to lend a hand.
“For the most part, damage was limited to trees and lines down on the roads,” Kiehl said. “A couple of trees did came down on roofs, but the only big problem still remaining is a large pine tree that fell across Truittsburg Road. It just missed hitting a house and a couple of cars.”
Barry Fox, New Bethlehem Fire Company chief, said that Hawthorn, Fairmount City and Shannondale seemed to have sustained more damage than his area, but there were some interesting problems to be handled after the storm.
“There have not been any reported injuries, and Hawthorn seems to have been hit harder,” Fox said. “We did have a situation at the high school that got our attention for a while.”
A medium-size evergreen tree located inside the fence of the Redbank Valley High School athletic field was toppled by the 50 mph winds. It fell onto a power line that then fell across Route 28 in front of the school. Emergency crews shut down a section of the highway between Doverspike Street and the driveway entrance to the school.
“We were so busy diverting traffic up the hill and onto Penn Street that I did not notice that the tree had started smoking,” Fox said. “Pretty soon, there were flames visible, so we had to take care of that of course.”
Redbank Valley called a two-hour delay on Monday, while some other area schools — including A-C Valley and Keystone, were canceled on Monday. As of Tuesday morning, A-C Valley was still not open because of a power outage.
Fox said that there was some property damage within New Bethlehem itself. The former Hays machine shop along Broad Street lost a plate-glass window, as did the Rite-Aid pharmacy on the other end of town. Garfield, Washington and Water streets all had fallen trees.
Across the bridge in Armstrong County, damage appeared to be limited to a downed utility line on Putneyville Road and fallen tree limbs. Highway signs warning of the sharp curve along Broad Street near Pacific Pride were leveled, perhaps contributing to a traffic accident early Sunday morning.
Armstrong County Director of Public Safety Mike Mollick said that damage was widespread but without any reported injuries.
“As of Monday morning, we still have some roads blocked by trees. And there are many residents without power,” he said.
Locally, Sweet Delights ice cream stand in Distant had a pine tree fall on its roof, suspending business for the day. By Monday afternoon, its power was restored and it was open for business, but phone service was not functional until Tuesday.
New Bethlehem’s Fox said that his department’s members cruised through the streets on the day of the storm and the day after, reporting on anything that needed the attention of line crews or tree services.
“It is pretty well cleaned up, but we might have a repeat on Wednesday this week,” he said. “There is another weather system heading this way.”