SLIGO – A 41-year-old Emlenton man is facing drug-related charges stemming from an incident on Nov. 23 at approximately 1 p.m. along Shannon Tipple Road in Sligo.
Shaun Austin Wolfe was charged with using or possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and possessing a small amount of marijuana and a controlled or counterfeit substance.
According to court documents, the incident occurred as deputies from the Clarion County Sheriff’s Department were executing a bench warrant for Wolfe at a home along Route 58 in Emlenton after Wolfe failed to appear for a formal arraignment on Nov. 16.
At the home, reports state, deputies spoke with Wolfe’s wife who confirmed that Wolfe lived there. She said that Wolfe was at work, but gave deputies permission to search the residence. The search was unsuccessful, and deputies then proceeded to look for Wolfe at his workplace, Keene Scrap Metal in Sligo.
After speaking with the managers, deputies said Wolfe was located in his vehicle in the scrap yard.
Although he complied with orders to get out of the vehicle, Wolfe reportedly became agitated as he was being arrested. He allegedly told deputies that he went to the district magistrate’s office and asked to see the arrest warrant since they were taking away his freedom.
In addition to several items used for work — including knives, socket sets, nails and screws — deputies said Wolfe was found to be in possession of a small pipe featuring marijuana leaf symbols.
When asked if he smoked marijuana, Wolfe reportedly responded that he had “a weed card.”
Three additional pipes were also allegedly discovered in Wolfe’s pockets, as well as a small rubber container of pills — later identified as buprenorphine hydrochloride and naloxone hydrochloride, which are controlled substances — and two empty plastic baggies which appeared to contain a white substance.
While being transported to the Clarion County Jail, Wolfe reportedly told deputies that he also had a baggie in the front pocket of his bibs.
Deputies said the baggie contained a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana. He was also found to be in possession of an expired medical marijuana card.
Wolfe reportedly said that he had applied for a new card, but hadn’t received it yet.
Charges were filed Dec. 20 by sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Heller with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.