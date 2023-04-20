EAST BRADY – Preserving the future of community services and infrastructure topped the agenda of East Brady Borough officials earlier this week, as council members discussed a possible solution to Clarion County’s EMS crisis and the GIS mapping of the borough’s water and sewer systems.
Kicking off discussions at the group’s April 18 meeting, council president Barb Mortimer reported that East Brady recently received an email from the Clarion County Board of Commissioners proposing that county municipalities consider forming a public safety authority to provide sustainable funding for the county’s EMS providers.
“It’s something that was done down in Ross Township,” Mortimer told fellow council members of the authority. “I don’t know that this exact formula would work in Clarion County, [but] it may be something we can adapt.”
Mortimer said that all representatives from all Clarion County municipalities have been invited to discuss the proposal at a meeting on May 23 at 7 p.m. at the Clarion County Complex in Shippenville.
“I’ve already asked about 20 questions about it, and I’m sure other municipalities will be asking similar questions,” she said, encouraging the other council members to read the county’s proposal and attend the meeting to offer their own feedback and ideas.
In speaking with county Public Safety director Jeff Smathers regarding the proposal, Mortimer said she was reminded that as a commonwealth that operates from the bottom up, it is the responsibility of municipal governments to ensure their communities are equipped with EMS and fire services.
“We have to take this extremely seriously,” Mortimer said of the county’s EMS crisis, noting that county officials are open to other ideas or suggestions to aid local EMS providers. “We have to do something.”
Also at Tuesday evening’s meeting, council members heard a proposal from Michael Emery, a GIS specialist with Pennsylvania Rural Water, regarding a new GIS program that identifies and maps the water, sewer and storm sewer lines, along with other components of a water and sewer system.
“I basically take the knowledge of a [water or waste water treatment plant] operator and put it into digital form and create maps so that future generations know where your infrastructure is,” Emery said, pointing out that with an average age of around 55, many plant operators in Pennsylvania are retiring and taking with them their knowledge of the system. “We’re really in a race to get the knowledge base of these [operators], who in many cases have worked with a system for 20 or 30 years, into a database.”
According to Emery, the process begins with he and the plant operator mapping each individual component of a water or sewer system — including valves, hydrants, manholes and more — which are then logged into a digital database — which can be accessed in multiple formats — as well as a physical atlas and maps, that the borough would keep on record. He also said the information could be continually updated as needed.
“You’ll have all the information right at your fingertips,” he said, noting that the program will also measure latitude and longitude with a horizontal and vertical accuracy radius of around two-feet and depict the directionality of flow for the stystem.
“It’s not survey accurate by any means,” he continued. “This is to locate things within a system.”
Emery explained that the cost of the project is based on the size of the system and how many items are to be mapped, as well as his time on-site and for the creation of the maps. He said the project could also be broken down into different phases, or can include only the main lines, valves and hydrants to start.
“I’m pretty flexible,” he said of ways to split the project to be more cost-effective, adding that the borough could also save money by locating everything to be mapped ahead of time. “We try to provide the services as cheaply as we can. For my job, I really want to move as fast as I can.”
Borough officials agreed to provide Emery with an approximate number of each item for possible mapping so a formal quote for the work can be compiled.
Other Business
• Borough officials discussed the need to repair or replace the storm drain on the alley that runs from East Second Street to Lehner Drive to prevent future washouts.
The council also discussed the possibility of paving Grant Street.
“I drove down, and there’s part of it that’s getting pretty rough,” councilman Denny King said of Grant Street.
• Approval was given for Devon Weidenhof to rent Room 10 inside the East Brady Community Building, the former home of Lamm’s Custom Canvas, for a kayak and tube rental business.
Council members also authorized the placement of two tiny houses on Weidenhof’s property at 502 Clarion Street.
• Officials said they would meet with representatives from Brady Township and the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) about the two municipalities working together to secure grant funding to repair Ferry Street from Robinson Street up to Shamrock Drive.