Armstrong EMS
ARMSTRONG COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Don Myers (far left) and Pat Fabian (far right) presented donations to the nine EMS agencies that serve the county. On hand to receive the donations were (from left to right): Don Hosey of Clarion Hospital EMS, Roxan Ryan of East Brady EMS, David Dunmire of Ford City EMS, Dr. Daniel Kupas of Lower Kiski EMS, Nicole Hereda of Oklahoma Vandergrift EMS, Larry Martin of Kittanning Hose Co. 6, and Michael Dunn and B.J. Pino of Citizens Ambulance.

 By JOSH WALZAK L-V Editor

KITTANNING – Ambulance services across the state have been struggling for a number of years, and last week, Armstrong County EMS providers sounded the alarm that something needs to be done fast to rescue the rescuers.

“EMS is close to a breaking point,” said David Dunmire, director of Ford City Hose Co. No. 1 Ambulance Service. “We’re doing more with less. It’s not getting better, it’s getting worse.”

