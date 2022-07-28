KITTANNING – Ambulance services across the state have been struggling for a number of years, and last week, Armstrong County EMS providers sounded the alarm that something needs to be done fast to rescue the rescuers.
“EMS is close to a breaking point,” said David Dunmire, director of Ford City Hose Co. No. 1 Ambulance Service. “We’re doing more with less. It’s not getting better, it’s getting worse.”
Dunmire and representatives from a number of the county’s EMS services were on hand at the July 21 meeting of the Armstrong County Commissioners to accept donations from the commissioners.
Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian pooled the money they would have received in annual pay raises and gave each of the nine ambulance services checks for $426 apiece.
The commissioners said they would also try to help the services by organizing a meeting between the EMS providers and state officials.
“There truly is a crisis in EMS,” Dr. Daniel Kupas of the Lower Kiski Ambulance Service told county officials. He pointed to funding struggles, along with a shortage in trained personnel.
“EMS is the forgotten agency in public safety,” Dunmire added.
In addition to the Lower Kiski and Ford City providers, donations were also given to Clarion Hospital EMS, East Brady Ambulance Service, Sugarcreek EMS, Kittanning EMS, Citizens EMS, Freeport EMS and the Vandergrift/Oklahoma EMS.
Fabian asked the EMS representatives if they had a lobbying group that worked for them in Harrisburg. They were told that while there is a statewide EMS association that works for them with state lawmakers, there’s been little action in recent years.
“The Ambulance Association of Pennsylvania can only do so much,” said B.J. Pino of the Citizens Ambulance Co. “We’re on borrowed time.”
He said that the whole funding structure needs to be changed, noting that cash-strapped municipalities are ultimately responsible for providing vital emergency services. “[The state] gave them no funding stream. Can it really fall back on the municipality?”
Pino said that with less money and fewer employees, it’s taking longer and longer for vital medical services to reach those in need.
“Nothing is going to happen until the ambulance isn’t going up and down the street anymore,” he said, adding that EMS is a basic part of a community’s quality of life. “Emergency services is a vital public service.”
Fabian said the commissioners would help organize a meeting with the state senator and representatives from the area so that the local EMS providers can directly tell them about their struggles.
“What we need is a champion,” Fabian said of the local contingent in the state Legislature.
Kupas said the longer the problem goes on, the harder it becomes.
“We have very dedicated paramedics and EMTs,” he said. “But these people are getting fatigued.”
• The commissioners approved an agreement with Young and Associates for engineering work to find a solution to the needed replacement of the heating and air conditioning system in the courthouse, annex and old jail. Officials said that the current system is 36 years old and well beyond its functional life. American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used for the $25,600 engineering contract.
• Approval was given for a lease agreement between the county and the Parker Community Building which is used as an Area Agency on Aging senior center. The lease runs through June 2027 at a cost increase of $1.34 per day.
• The commissioners also authorized a cooperative agreement with the City of Parker for the county to administer the city’s $301,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds for 2021.
• Sandy Ager of Kittanning was appointed to an unexpired term on the county’s Housing Authority, with the term ending Feb. 1, 2023.
• The commissioners recognized Marsha Smith, who retired recently from the Domestic Relations Office after 36 years of service.