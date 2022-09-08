EAST BRADY – Citing the “critical situation” of Clarion County’s emergency management services, East Brady Borough officials earlier this week took initial steps to implement a tax to support local EMS agencies.
At its Sept. 6 meeting, the East Brady Borough Council approved the establishment of a half mill EMS tax that will be charged to borough property owners beginning next year.
“The situation is critical,” borough council president Barb Mortimer said of Clarion County’s EMS services, noting that she and council member Joy McCluskey recently attended a countywide EMS meeting for municipal officials to discuss short and longterm solutions for the local EMS crisis. “A lot of ambulances don’t have the staff, and funding is also a problem.”
McCluskey pointed out that because Pennsylvania is a commonwealth, the responsibility of providing EMS begins at the municipal level and not with county, state or federal government.
“It’s our responsibility to make sure they [EMS] are viable in this community,” Mortimer added in introducing the possibility of a borough EMS tax to the council. “I think we’ve done a decent job...but we’re going to try to do better.”
According to Mortimer, East Brady’s EMS tax would generate around $3,000 per year and would amount to around a $5 increase for each taxpayer.
“It’s not a great amount of money, but it’s a start,” she said, adding that she hoped implementing the tax would “bring some awareness” to the crisis that is the current EMS situation. “It’s about time people wake up.”
Mortimer pointed out that because the council would have to adopt an ordinance prior to the implementation of a new EMS tax, immediate action was necessary to make sure the tax is in next year’s budget.
The council agreed, with the six members present voting unanimously to implement the EMS tax. Council vice president Joe Hillwig was absent from the meeting.
Mortimer also said that she and McCluskey plan to set up a meeting with representatives in Bradys Bend Township to urge them to speak with Armstrong County officials to see if they can offer any help or suggestions.
“We cover them too, as well as Brady Township,” Mortimer said.
In related discussion, McCluskey said she also attended Clarion County’s EMS taskforce meeting on Aug. 29, where additional long-term solutions were discussed, including the possible implementation of a 1 percent sales tax to benefit Pennsylvania fire departments and EMS agencies.
“It would be throughout the whole state,” she said of the tax.
McCluskey said additional topics of conversation included EMT and paramedic education opportunities and requirements.
“[Gov.] Tom Wolf has $2 billion, and if he would invest that, we could put crews in every small town in this state — paid crews with benefits and a living wage,” she said. “This is critical.”
McCluskey urged her fellow council members, as well as residents, to contact their state representatives demanding action.
“People can yell loud enough to be heard sometimes,” she said.
Mortimer said she and McCluskey would continue to attend the taskforce meetings and report back to the council.
Other Business
• Mortimer reported that last Saturday’s return of the East Brady Bulldogs youth football program to Graham Field was a “great success,” with a higher-than-expected crowd in attendance.
“They ran out of food, and had to keep going to buy more,” she said, pointing out that several East Brady businesses also benefited from football and holiday weekend traffic.
“It was exciting to feel the buzz of everything happening,” Mortimer continued. “It was good for us; we needed that little shot in the arm.”
• Mortimer also reported that the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently completed its annual inspection at the water plant and that no violations were found.
• The following estimates for paving from Hiles Excavating were approved: Graham Street from Route 68 to First Avenue, total cost $17,300; parking lot at the playground, total cost of $6,206.
Approval was also given for the borough to use some of its American Rescue Plan Act funding to purchase the asphalt for a project at the fire hall.
• Council members also voted to submit a request from resident Pam Moore to the borough’s solicitor regarding the vacating of Third Street from Kellys Way toward the river.