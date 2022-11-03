EAST BRADY – Following the approval of the 2023 proposed budget, East Brady Borough residents should expect to see a new tax added to their bill for the upcoming year.
During their meeting on Nov. 1, the six borough council members in attendance — councilman Bill John was absent — unanimously approved the advertisement of the 2023 proposed spending plan and tax rates, which include the addition of a new half mill EMS tax for borough residents.
“The budget balances,” borough council president Barb Mortimer said of East Brady’s more than $1.1 million proposed budget.
According to borough officials, property taxes are projected to increase from 26 mills to 26.5 mills in the new year with the addition of the new EMS tax. General real estate taxes are expected to remain the same rate of 19 mills. It is also anticipated that fire and street light taxes will remain the same at 3 and 4 mills respectively.
“We were one of only seven [municipalities] in the county to do it,” Mortimer said of implementing the EMS tax, noting that a half mill was the maximum the borough could tax for ambulance services.
Borough officials said the new EMS tax would generate around $3,000 or $3,500 at most, and the rate per taxpayer will be based on their individual tax.
“It will be different for everyone,” borough secretary Susan Buechele said after the meeting.
As previously reported, the council took initial steps to implement an EMS tax in September, citing the “critical situation” of Clarion County’s emergency management services.
The borough’s total budget for 2023 anticipates $1,130,386 in expenses and $1,211,344 in revenues.
If all goes according to plan, East Brady should end 2023 with $80,958.
On the expenditures side, the borough is expecting its biggest expenses from its water account, which are projected to come in at $497,900. Water account revenues are expected to come in at $562,875, for a net balance of $64,975.
Borough officials are anticipating a total of $305,770 in general fund revenues and $293,050 in expenses for a net income of $12,720.
Also outlined in East Brady’s preliminary spending plan are the revenues and expenses for the sewer, revitalization and liquid fuels accounts.
The sewer account anticipates $266,230 in revenues, and $265,626 in expenses, for a net income of $603. The revitalization account predicts $37,385 in revenue and $36,810 in expenses, for a net income of $575. And the liquid fuels account expects $39,084 in revenues and $37,000 in expenses, for a net income of $2,084.
The council will advertise the budget and tax rate ordinances for public view and expects to formally adopt the budget and tax rates at its Nov. 15 meeting.
In other budgetary matters, Mortimer reported that the borough recently received a letter from the Rev. Dr. Gordon Barrows, president of the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department Board of Directors, stating that East Brady’s rate for the regionalized police service would not increase in 2023.
East Brady’s share for police services is $68,699 per year.
Mortimer also said that the borough hopes to tackle some water and street projects in 2023, depending on the availability of grant funding.
In fact, borough engineer Rick Barnett of Senate Engineering, reported that East Brady should receive word on Nov. 15 whether any of the borough’s submitted projects will receive grant funding from the Local Share Account through the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DECD).
“The application was submitted last March,” he said, noting that he was told to check back in the coming days to see if any of East Brady’s submitted projects are on the agenda for approval at DCED’s Nov. 15 meeting. “It wasn’t a no, but it wasn’t a yes, so we’ll check back on that.”
Barnett also told council members of two additional funding opportunities — the H2O program and the Small Water and Sewer program — for water and sewer projects.
While the H2O program has the bigger pot of money — with more than $200 million available — for bigger projects between $500,000 and $20 million, he said the disadvantage is the program requires a 50 percent match from the municipality.
“That could be quite a bit of money,” he said.
The more affordable option, according to Barnett, would be the Small Water and Sewer program, which has $105 million in funding available for projects between $30,000 and $500,000.
“It only requires a 15 percent match,” he said, adding that applications are being accepted until Dec. 21.
Council members said that they would wait to hear the outcome of the Local Share Account grant funding and go from there.
Other Business
• Approval was given to make the final payments to Hiles Excavating for the CDBG projects at the playground and along Lehner Drive.
The final pay request for the playground project was $17,723, and $17,623 for Lehner Drive.
Officials said the total cost of the playground grant was $69,460, with the final cost coming in about $460 under the original bid amount. The total Lehner Drive grant was $111,615.80, with the project total coming in around $154 under the original bid.
• Approval was also given for East Brady to seek county funding to pay for storm sewer jetting throughout the borough.
• Council members approved a motion to increase community building leases by $25 per month effective Jan. 1, 2023.
• Mortimer reported that the borough received a draft ordinance from its legal counsel to vacate Third Street at the bottom of Brady Hill.
It was noted, however, that before the street can be vacated, the borough needs a letter from the neighbors on either side of the property granting the borough a 30-foot right-of-way for an existing sewer line on the property.
• The council approved a contract from McGill, Power & Bell for auditing services. Fees will not exceed $6,800.