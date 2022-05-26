CLARION – Butler Health System Clarion Hospital is offering an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course beginning June 21, for individuals interested in a career in emergency medical services.
The EMT course will include the knowledge and skills required for providing basic pre-hospital emergency care.
Classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to10 p.m. and include one Saturday class per month.
The cost is $740 and the deadline to sign up is June 7. For more information or to obtain an application, call (814) 226-2619 or email: heather.nulph@butlerhealthsystem.org.