RIMERSBURG – Many people go to great lengths to help ensure that their departed loved ones are not forgotten.
But what often ends up being forgotten and overlooked, are the burial grounds where thousands of past community members are laid to rest.
Volunteers who oversee the Rimersburg Cemetery have been making great strides to not only maintain one of the largest cemeteries in the region, but to make improvements to the hallowed grounds.
Tom Kennedy, president of the Rimersburg Cemetery Association, said that a cemetery road project that has been three years in the making will soon be completed, as sealcoating takes place on all the roads through the property, including several newly developed roads.
“We want to be able to get it done for Memorial Day,” Kennedy said, explaining that Hager Paving will be on site, weather permitting, May 18 to tar and chip the roadways.
In order to complete the work, the cemetery will be closed that day, which he understands will be an issue for those who often visit their loved ones who are interred across the 23 acres.
“It’s busy up here,” he said. “You’d be amazed how many people come through here each day.”
The road project started off three years ago as Eric Cicciarelli and the late Larry Jordan formed a plan to add several news roads on the lower end of the cemetery to help with access for both the community, and those tasked with opening graves and placing tombstones.
“He donated his time, equipment and the shale,” Kennedy said of Cicciarelli, adding that Hebe Radaker also provided his roller to level out the new roadways, and CBF Contracting offered a truck to haul away top soil.
Around eight volunteers joined in the effort as well, Kennedy said.
From there, he said the cemetery association applied to the Eccles Foundation for a grant to purchase and apply limestone atop the base layer of shale.
That grant was approved, and so was another one this year that will allow the cemetery to not only sealcoat the new roads, but all the existing roads in the cemetery as well.
Also helping to fund the project, and other upkeep of the cemetery, has been the annual Wreaths Across America program that Kennedy’s daughter, Tina Flick, started several years ago.
“We decided we wanted to do it as a fundraiser for the cemetery,” Kennedy said, noting that the community’s support has been incredible.
“It’s unbelievable we can do [all the paving],” Kennedy said of the funds that have been raised in the past few years.
The road project was a long time coming, he said, because there needed to be a better way to get across the area of the cemetery just below the chapel.
“It’s all about access,” Kennedy said, pointing to the difficulties involved in driving across burial areas in order to bring in the equipment needed to dig new graves and set stones. Plus, he said, it will help people visit their loved ones as that portion of the cemetery is developed in the coming years.
Kennedy, who got involved with the cemetery in 2017, said that the association was struggling to keep everything going, especially with the costs to mow the grass on such a large property.
He spent time updating the cemetery’s records, creating a new map so that all the known graves can be more easily located.
“I recorded every tombstone I could read,” he said of the lengthy process.
And that’s quite a few tombstones. The cemetery is the final resting place to around 5,000 people, with another 6,000 plots sold but not currently being used.
The cemetery still has around 1,700 burial plots available for sale. Kennedy said the cemetery sells around 10 plots each year, and oversees the burials of about 30 people each year.
The cemetery is also home to more than 850 military veterans, including 13 who were killed during their time of service, and one Congressional Medal of Honor recipient.
With the road project nearing a conclusion, Kennedy said that the next effort the association hopes to undertake is to work on straightening up older tombstones that have tilted or fallen over through the decades since the cemetery was established in the 1890s.
Kennedy said the cemetery can always use help, both in terms of volunteers and financially.
Anyone wishing to get involved with the cemetery association can attend the group’s meetings on the second Tuesday of each month at the chapel starting at 6:30 p.m.
Donations for the operation of the cemetery can be sent to: Rimersburg Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 193, Rimersburg, PA 16248.