KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Historical Museum and Genealogical Society will present its third annual “Engines at the Museum” event on Saturday, June 4, from noon to 4 p.m.
There will be museum exhibits as well as live demonstrations of antique engines.
Admission is free.
The museum is located at 300 North McKean Street in Kittanning.
There is free parking along Vine and North McKean streets and in the back of the museum via the North Grant Avenue entrance.
If interested in showing, contact Mark at (724) 954-1709 or mlichanec@yahoo.com. Exhibitor space is limited.