NEW BETHLEHEM – With two months to go until the all-class Redbank Valley High School “Reunion of a Lifetime,” organizers recently unveiled the list of musical entertainment set to perform at the July 8 event at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
Kicking off the day’s events at the park’s grandstand at 1 p.m. will be Joe’s Basement, comprised of local musicians Joe Lehr, Tom Ray, Rich Conti, Alan Reitz, Arthur McKinley and Ginger Lehr.
Local singer and songwriter Shawn Hook will perform an acoustic style of rock, bliss, country and folk music from 3 to 5 p.m.
Billy Corbin, specializing in songs of love, life, faith and love of country, will perform on guitar, mandolin and piano from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Redbank Valley Community Band will take the stage from 7 to 8 p.m. Under the direction of Benny Gundlach, this group of community musicians will play a variety of songs, including the RVHS Alma Mater and the Redbank Fight Song.
Former members of the Redbank band are invited to join the community band at any or all of its practice sessions leading up to the reunion. Practices will be held in the RVHS band room at 7 p.m. on June 15, 22 and 26, and July 6.
The final event of the evening will be a presentation of Rockin’ Through the Years from 8 to 9:30 p.m., which will feature a musical stroll through the chart topping hits of each class represented at the reunion.
The night’s festivities will conclude at 9:30 p.m. with a fireworks display presented by Boomville Fireworks.
Organizers are still trying to contact a representative from each graduating class, and are asking people to volunteer to help with some of the tasks needed to make the big event happen.
The group’s next organization meeting will be held Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m. at the Alltel Building along Lafayette Street in New Bethlehem.
For more information about the event, call (814) 758-2136 or email bogo@windstream.net.