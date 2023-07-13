RIMERSBURG – Organizers are seeking entrants for the Clarion County Community Days parade in Rimersburg this August.
The parade will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. along Main Street.
Parade organizers are looking for groups, organizations, sports teams, bands, churches, individuals and more to participate in the parade.
“We want to invite anyone to participate,” organizer Pat Stewart said earlier this week. She noted that the parade lineup will take place at the fairgrounds off Lawsonham Street, with the parade continuing through town and ending after the Veterans Memorial Park.
Anyone interested in taking part in the parade should contact Stewart at (814) 221-0015 to register.
The parade is just one of several events that will take place over the Aug. 12-13 Community Days event, including a touch-a-truck, craft show, car cruise, food vendors, music, raffles and more, hosted by the Southern Clarion Regional Police Association.