RIMERSBURG – Organizers are seeking entrants for the Clarion County Community Days parade in Rimersburg this August.
The parade will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. along Main Street.
Parade organizers are looking for groups, organizations, sports teams, bands, churches, individuals and more to participate in the parade.
“We want to invite anyone to participate,” organizer Pat Stewart said earlier this week.
Anyone interested in taking part in the parade should contact Stewart at (814) 221-0015 by Saturday, Aug. 6 to register.
The parade is just one of several events that will take place over the Aug. 13-14 Community Days event, including an ugly truck contest and car cruise, food vendors, music, raffles and more, hosted by the Southern Clarion Regional Police Association.