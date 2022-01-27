CLARION – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry is currently accepting submissions for the 2022 Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival Theme Contest.
Theme submissions are judged by their usability, with criteria including: appropriate for media; catchy wording; appealing; and marketable on merchandise and printed advertisements.
The theme winner receives a $50 gift certificate, two Autumn Leaf tumblers and a 2022 ALF T-shirt. The winner also receives invitations to the VIP Brunch, Sponsor Reception and to ride in the Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves” Parade. In addition, the winner is invited to the chamber’s Annual Awards Dinner.
The Clarion Chamber Board of Directors will judge the theme.
Anyone living, working or attending school in Clarion County can submit theme ideas. All submissions must be made no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, March 4.
When entering a theme, the name, address and phone number of the creator should be included with the entry. Entries can be mailed or hand-delivered to the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry office at the following address: Autumn Leaf Festival, ATTN: 2022 Theme, 650 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214. Entries may also be emailed to info@clarionpa.com.
For more information, contact the Clarion Chamber at (814) 226-9161.