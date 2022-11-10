BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County History Center’s Hidden Treasures Escape Room will remain open through the end of the year.
An escape room is an interactive and immersive game where a group of two to six players work together to discover clues, open locks, solve riddles and complete brain teasers to solve the mystery and escape within 50 minutes.
The game begins with an introduction to the rules and details of which areas and objects are not “in play.” Players must interact with the other team members with ideas, and things they may have found while trying to avoid red herrings. If the team gets stuck, they are eligible for a clue to help direct them back onto the path.
The escape room is set up in the historic Brady-Craig Building, the oldest standing building in Brookville, dating to 1840.
The story of the escape room is that an old miser from days gone by has recently passed and his most valuable treasure can be found in the creepy, creaky home. Years of ill-gotten gains from deceived victims have lined the pockets of this notorious figure from Brookville’s history.
Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Those under age 14 must be accompanied by a parent.
Advance registration is required and can be made for groups of two to six by contacting the Jefferson County History Center at (814) 849-0077. For more information, visit www.jchconline.org/escape-room.