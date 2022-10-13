BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Historical Society will present an “Escape Room” event on Friday and Saturday evening, Oct. 14-15, Friday and Saturday evening, Oct. 21-22 and Friday and Saturday evening, Oct. 28-29, at the Brady-Craig House in Brookville beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night.
The “Hidden Treasure” Escape Room is based on a true story:
“An old miser from days gone by has recently passed on and his valuable ‘Treasure’ is yours if you can find it and make your escape out of the room within an hour. Years of ill-gotten gains from deceived victims have lined the pockets of this notorious figure from Brookville’s past.”
This event is suitable for groups of 2 to 6 people ages 14 and up. Those under age 14 must be accompanied by a parent.
Each session in the “Escape Room” will be one hour with start times of 6:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.
Other days and times are available for reservation upon request
Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students.
Advance registration is required.
Contact the Jefferson County History Center at (814) 849-0077.
Visit jchconline.org for any updates.