The event that happened in Uvalde, Texas is inconceivable: the horrific murder of 19 children and two teachers is every person’s worst nightmare! What may be even more despicable is exploiting this regrettable situation for political gain.
The usual cast of characters, all Socialist Democrats, seized the moment to get on their soapbox in an exhibition of political theatre, to start blaming gun owners, and your right to keep and bear arms. All the while the same people have a cadre of Secret Service personnel surrounding them with fully automatic weapons, and they work in a high-fence area and their homes are behind walls. Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer and Beto O’Rourke’s timing to publicly protest the Second Amendment could not be more distasteful and insulting to the families of the slain victims.
Everyone who was in charge is pointing fingers at everyone else at the Robb Elementary School. These events happen so infrequently, it is easy to become complacent about securing doors, windows, gates, etc. Is the teacher who left the door ajar the one to blame? As the facts trickle in, it has been proven now that the OIC (officer in charge) made some egregious miscalculations about what the perpetrator was in the process of doing. The OIC should have charged into the building and taken fast tactical action to neutralize the threat immediately! Is the OIC to blame?
Do we lay blame on the miscalculations and inaction of the Uvalde School System and local police for not taking proactive measures? It was obvious the perpetrator had been posting threats on social media for a year before he committed such a heinous crime. This kid did not “slip through the cracks;” the situation of his anger and mental illness was known but just ignored!
It is ironic that kids in Chicago, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Detroit, etc., don’t seem to matter, these crimes are rarely news worthy, unless there is a racial twist to the event. Democratic governors and mayors have emasculated our police departments which has created mayhem. The hypocrisy is that the unborn are of no consequence — 63 million aborted with the approval of Democrats. In this environment, our society and elected officials have condoned that human life no longer matters, and our youth have lost touch with the reality that life is sacred, holy and precious.
Many schools are soft targets. We need to harden our school campuses; we have the technology, we just need the willingness to do it. Where will we get the funds for the project? Close the southern border! We are spending billions of dollars on illegal aliens who are crossing our border and siphoning away our tax dollars at an alarming rate. That money would be better spent protecting our own children.
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Joe Biden facilitate illegal aliens that smuggle illegal weapons that make their way to gang-bangers. There are no rules, regulations or registrations for these weapons! “Commonsense gun laws” to a liberal is more registration and gun bans; however, history shows that criminals don’t register weapons or obey any laws. These weapons, along with illicit drugs that harm this nation and kill over 100,000 Americans with opioids annually, cross the border on a daily basis.
No hammer, knife, chainsaw, ice pick, swimming pool, rope, ball bat, pitchfork, axe, shovel, iron skillet or firearm has ever killed anyone without human intervention. Banning any weapons will only benefit two classes of people: corrupt politicians who fear their constituents, and career criminals. Oh wait, they are one in the same! Without the Second Amendment, your status moves from “citizen” to “subject,” which is the ultimate goal of Socialist Democrats!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora